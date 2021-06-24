Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Two charged with murder of toddler Brison Christian on Detroit highway in case of ‘mistaken identity’

By Graeme Massie
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7fSA_0acXhTbQ00

Two men have been charged with the murder of a toddler on a Detroit highway in a case of mistaken identity.

Brison Christian was shot and killed when Darius Evonte Lanier, 19, and Eugene Meredith Hubbard, 21, allegedly mistook the family because of their truck.

Investigators in Michigan say that the two-year-old and his nine-year-old brother, BJ, were shot while being driven on I-75 by his parents.

“I looked out my side window and I seen somebody hanging out the window with a gun,” his father Brian Christian said.

When the family pulled over, Mr Christian says that Brison had been shot in the head and BJ in the arm.

Brison, the the nephew of a Detroit police officer, was pronounced dead at hospital.

Both suspects allegedly fled the scene and were arrested on Saturday, prosecutors said.

“The Christian family were completely innocent victims,” said prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Both men are charged with first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharge from a vehicle causing death, one count of discharge from a vehicle causing injury, two counts of discharge from a vehicle and eight counts of felony firearm.

They were arraigned on Tuesday and are due back in court 6 July.

Detroit interim Police Chief James White has announced Operation Brison, in which Detroit police will work with neighboring agencies to deal with freeway violence.

“This is unacceptable. We will never forget little Brison. We will never forget what happened to him,” he said.

And he added that the force would use every technology available to “constitutionally get violent offenders off the street.”

“If you do a drive-by we have over 100 crime analysts ... we’re going to pull video from every source we can ... we’re going to identify who’s doing this violence.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

167K+
Followers
87K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mistaken Identity#Detroit Police#Operation Brison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Rossanna Delgado: Eighth suspect arrested over dismemberment of Georgia taxi driver

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Georgia taxi driver whose burnt remains were found cut up in a cabin in the woods, according to state authorities.Juan Ayala-Rodgriuez was taken into custody by the United State’s Marshall Service in Mexico for his alleged involvement in the murder of Rossanna Delgado, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. According to law enforcement, there are eight suspects in total over the murder of Ms Delgado, a 37-year-old mother of two, who worked as driver for the ride-share app, Lyft.Three other suspects connected to the case remain...
Andalusia, ALAndalusia Star News

Fourth suspect charged in Andalusia murder case

A fourth person has been charged with murder in the November death of an Andalusia man. Frank Cortez McQueen, 41, was arrested in Escambia County, Fla., on a murder warrant issued by the Andalusia Police Department earlier this year. McQueen is charged with murder and with burglary in the first degree and will be held on a $1,150,000 bond when he is extradited to Covington County.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Police Obtain Video of Teen Girl and Boyfriend Laughing About Allegedly Murdering Her Father

A newly-released video shows a teen couple apparently joking about killing someone just days after the girl's father was found stabbed and set on fire in his home. The video, which was released recently by a Nevada court, was part of evidence submitted by prosecutors in the case of Aaron Guerrero, 18, and his girlfriend, Sierra Halseth, 16, both of whom are charged with murder and other charges in connection with the death of Halseth's father, Daniel Halseth, 45.
Blakely, GAearlycountynews.com

One skeleton, two charged with murder

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated in a June 24 news release that Molly Nicole Morman, 30, and Billy Joe Morman, Jr, 50, both of Blakely, had been arrested Wednesday, June 23 and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death, in connection to human remains found behind a home at 84 Ft. Gaines Street earlier in the month.
Markham, ILcwbchicago.com

Man charged with killing girlfriend who was found dead in parked car

A woman found dead inside a parked car in Lakeview in May was killed by her boyfriend after she confronted him about infidelity, prosecutors said Sunday. Police found 41-year-old Kendra Gardner’s body inside a gold Cadillac on the 3000 block of North Clifton after a passerby reported seeing an unresponsive person inside around 4 p.m. on May 26. CPD issued a missing person bulletin for Gardner earlier that day.
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Rapper Silento denied bond in murder case

Rapper Silento was denied bond in his murder case during a court appearance in Georgia on Wednesday. Silento, known best for “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae,” had requested to be released on $25,000 bond following his February arrest for his alleged connection to the shooting death of his cousin Frederick Rooks. During the bond hearing in Dekalb County, the judge denied the rapper’s request on the basis that his history of not treating his mental heath issues with medication made him too risky to the public at large, according to TMZ.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Autumn Hallow: Despite 30 police calls, dad and stepmom starve, withhold water & beat beloved girl to death

The father and stepmother of slain Minnesota girl Autumn Hallow admitted in court this week that they killed the child while doling out punishment. As CrimeOnline previously reported, an autopsy revealed that 8-year-old Autumn had atrophied muscles and significant hair loss, puncture wounds on her head, bleeding on the brain and in the abdomen, and bruises on her hips and hands.
Colorado Statechathamstartribune.com

Danville man charged with 1994 cold case murder in Colorado

DANVILLE, Va. and DENVER, Colo. — Rita Desjardine's body was found in a Denver motel room on the morning of Dec. 7, 1994. This week, prosecutors with the Denver District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit charged a Danville man with her murder. Denver DA Beth McCann charged 58-year-old Danville man...

Comments / 1

Community Policy