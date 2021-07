The aftermath of the FBI probe into college basketball has continued to hit the NCAA programs involved. Teams that violated rules but to a lesser extent have been receiving their punishment’s over the 2021 spring and summer. TCU basketball was one of the programs mentioned in the FBI probe but to a lesser extent than some other programs. The NCAA has placed the TCU basketball program on three years of probation. They also handed down a five-year show-cause to former TCU assistant coach Corey Barker.