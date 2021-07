The Houston Dynamo may not have played the best soccer on Saturday night, however they played well enough to come away with a road point. Historically not a good road team, the players have managed to get a point in each of their last two road games and in three of six road matches in 2021. Coming home for this weekend’s match provides the Dynamo an opportunity to build on the road momentum and gain confidence in the process. Here are some key things for the Dynamo to build on their momentum.