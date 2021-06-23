Cancel
Solano County, CA

Start Smart informs young drivers of driving dangers

By Staff And Wire Reports
Vacaville Reporter
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Solano branch of the California Highway Patrol will be conducting an online Start Smart class via Zoom from 6-8 p.m. Friday. Start Smart is an education program for both teenage drivers and their parents. The program is a review of the rules of the road, some video clips and related movies designed to inform parents of the restrictions on teen drivers and give some important information to those teens that are about to or have recently received their license.

