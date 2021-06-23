Cancel
Handball-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

By Reuters
Handball - 2021 IHF Handball World Championship - Gold Medal Match - Denmark v Sweden - Cairo Stadium Hall 1, Cairo, Egypt - January 31, 2021 Denmark's Mikkel Hansen REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

June 23 (Reuters) - Five handball players to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:

MIKKEL HANSEN (DENMARK)

One of the stand-out players of the reigning Olympic champions, the 33-year-old left back is known for his impressive ability to score goals. He was chosen as world player of the year by the International Handball Federation (IHF) three times, most recently in 2018.

NIKOLA KARABATIC (FRANCE)

The versatile playmaker is looking to go out on a high at the Tokyo Games following an injury. The 37-year-old, whose father played handball for Yugoslavia and who moved to France when he was four-years-old, won silver with France at the 2016 Olympics and gold at the 2012 and 2008 Games.

YAHIA KHALED (EGYPT)

The playmaker, 23, will be a driving force in the Egyptian men's squad in its attempt to secure a surprise Olympic medal, which is something the upcoming Pharaohs are striving for. He is known for his goal-scoring ability.

NIKLAS LANDIN (DENMARK)

The 2.01 metre-tall keeper was one of the players who left a mark on his country's performance at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The 32-year-old is known for being a super penalty-saving goalie. He was selected as the IHF's world player of the year in 2019.

STINE OFTEDAL (NORWAY)

The 29-year-old, an influential centre back in Norway's women's team, won a bronze medal for her nation at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. She was chosen as the IHF's world player of the year in 2019.

