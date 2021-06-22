Apartment fire in Beaverton displaces at least six

Several people were evaluated and treated at the scene, but none were hospitalized, TVF&R says.

A fire at the Arbor Creek Apartments in northwest Beaverton on Tuesday afternoon, June 22, left four apartment units uninhabitable and about six people displaced, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue reported.

TVF&R firefighters responded to the blaze in the 3200 block of Southwest 170th Avenue several minutes after 2 p.m. They reported finding flames shooting from a second-story balcony.

It took just under 30 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control. Before it was put out, it spread to the living space of the apartment where it originated, as well as three other apartment units, the fire agency said Tuesday evening.

Several people were evaluated and treated at the scene by paramedics. They declined to be transported to the hospital.

The other 12 units at the apartment complex will be evaluated to determine whether they are still habitable.

The Beaverton Police Department and Washington County Sheriff's Office also responded to the fire, among other agencies. Police officers and deputies worked to evacuate everyone from the apartments that caught fire, as well as adjacent apartments.

A fire investigator determined the fire was accidental, caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

The Red Cross will provide assistance to residents displaced as a result of the fire, TVF&R said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify the fire was in northwest Beaverton, within the Five Oaks/Triple Creek neighborhood association area.