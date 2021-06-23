Michel, Reeves honored for offensive, pitching prowess

Garrett Michel from East Lincoln and Landon Reeves from North Lincoln were named South Fork players of the year in the late-spring baseball season. Michel was Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference champion Mustangs with a .442 batting average, four home runs and 19 RBIs. Getting on base often via walks, the junior second baseman led the league in runs scored at 24 in 69 plate appearances and with 14 stolen bases.