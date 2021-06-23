Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Swimming-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHiP4_0acXfSeH00
Jun 19, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Katie Ledecky reacts after winning the in Women’s 800m Freestyle Finals during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Swimming competition at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

June 23 (Reuters) - Five swimmers to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:

KATIE LEDECKY (UNITED STATES)

Ledecky has five golds from the past two Games and needs three more to equal retired compatriot Jenny Thompson's record eight for a female swimmer (1992-2000).

At Rio 2016 she won four golds and a silver and was the most decorated female athlete along with U.S. gymnast Simone Biles. In Tokyo she can win the 800m free for the third Games in a row, having first won it in London as a 15-year-old.

Ledecky, 24, also has 15 world championship golds and holds the world records for 400, 800 and 1,500m freestyle.

CAELEB DRESSEL (UNITED STATES)

A double Olympic relay gold medallist in 2016 and winner of 13 world championship golds, the 24-year-old sprint specialist is another U.S. medal machine.

In 2019 Dressel became the first swimmer to win eight medals at a single world championships and also took Olympic great Michael Phelps’s 10-year-old 100m butterfly world record for good measure.

He will be favourite in the 50 and 100m free and the 100m butterfly. Throw in the relays and he could be targeting seven golds.

ARIARNE TITMUS (AUSTRALIA)

The 20-year-old Tasmanian will be making her Olympic debut with plenty of expectation after winning two golds at the 2019 world championships including beating an unwell Ledecky to the 400m freestyle title.

She came back from a three-month layoff with a left shoulder problem by taking the 200m freestyle title at Australia's national championships in April.

The showdown between her and Ledecky, the two fastest women in 400m history, promises to be a highlight.

ADAM PEATY (BRITAIN)

The breaststroke specialist, the reigning Olympic champion and world record holder at 100m, is as close as it gets to a nailed-on certainty in the pool.

The 26-year-old Briton is the only man to have swum the 100m in under 58 seconds and he now has the top 20 fastest times in history. During the COVID-19 lockdown he had a pool installed in his back garden.

"For me, as a personal journey, it's all about breaking world records and going faster," the eight times world champion said in March.

KRISTOF MILAK (HUNGARY)

Olympic debutant Milak could be a threat to Dressel in the 100m butterfly and that duel will be eagerly awaited.

The 21-year-old is Hungary's rising star, taking some of the attention away from 'Iron Lady' compatriot Katinka Hosszu, after smashing Phelps's decade-old 200m butterfly world record at the 2019 worlds.

At the European championships in Budapest in May, he won the 200m fly by more than three seconds and posted the second fastest time ever in the distance.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Thompson
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Adam Peaty
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Caeleb Dressel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#London Olympics#Sprint#Olympic Great#Tasmanian#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Related
SportsYardbarker

U.S. athletes who can win gold in Tokyo

Rai Benjamin (men's track and field) There might be notable male names on the United States' track and field team headed to Tokyo than Benjamin. However, when it comes to positioning oneself for gold this summer, Benjamin might be the guy in the most ideal spot. At the recent U.S. track and field Olympic trials, Benjamin won the 400-meter hurdles in 46.83 seconds -- the second-fastest effort in the history of the race. Also racing in the open 400, Benjamin is certainly worth watching in Tokyo.
SportsSwimInfo

Training of Katie Ledecky: A Glance At Workouts That Led to First Olympic Title

Training of Katie Ledecky: A Glance At Workouts That Led to First Olympic Title. Before Katie Ledecky became an Olympian and captured the gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, her coach Yuri Suguiyama (now the head coach at Wisconsin) shared some of his pupil’s workouts with Michael J. Stott. The training sessions below represent some of the work Ledecky logged on the early road to becoming the greatest distance freestyler in history.
SportsYardbarker

2021 Olympic storylines to follow

The Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, originally scheduled for last summer and postponed due to an international pandemic that is still going, are set to finally be held. From July 23-August 8, the finest athletes, mostly amateur, from around the world will compete in what's likely to be one of the more unique events in Olympic history.
SportsNewsweek

Sha'Carri Richardson Ban Over Weed Prompts Michael Phelps Comparisons

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson is being compared to another American athlete, Michael Phelps, after testing positive for cannabis. The South Dallas hopeful and Tokyo Olympics favorite could be shut out of the Games after she tested positive for the banned substance. The athlete ran the 100 meters in 10.86 seconds last...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Olympic athlete vows to win medal in order to 'burn a US flag on the podium'

BMX freestyle Olympian Chelsea Wolfe said it was her goal to win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics so she could “burn a US flag on the podium." "My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium. This is what they focus on during a pandemic. Hurting trans children," Wolfe said in a Facebook post last year in response to a story about the Trump administration’s stance on transgender participation in female sports.
Public SafetyNBC Sports

U.S. Olympic shooter suspended, ineligible for Tokyo Games

U.S. Olympic shooting qualifier Keith Sanderson has been suspended for three months for sexual misconduct and sexual harassment, making him ineligible for the Tokyo Games. The U.S. Center for SafeSport, which responds to reports of sexual misconduct within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement, issued the suspension on June 1.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Alex Morgan Has A Message For Sha’Carri Richardson

United States women’s national team star Alex Morgan is among those to react to the controversial suspension for U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. Richardson, the winner of the 100m dash at the U.S. Olympic Trials, has received a 30-day suspension for testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana. The...
TennisMarie Claire

Olympia Ohanian Is Adorable in a Mini Version of Serena Williams' Iconic Unitard

Olympia Ohanian adorably twinned with mom Serena Williams, wearing a mini version of the tennis GOAT's iconic asymmetric unitard. Williams first debuted the Nike suit at the Australian Open, revealing she was inspired by Florence Griffith Joyner. "I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete,...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
People

Athletes Not Permitted to Wear Swimming Caps Designed for Natural Hair at Tokyo Olympics

A Black-owned swimming cap brand has been denied certification to be used as swim gear at the Tokyo Olympics. On Wednesday, Metro reported that FINA, the federation for international competitions in water sports, recognized by the International Olympic Committee, denied an application for swim gear brand Soul Cap to certify its products for competition, including the Olympic Games.
Minnesota StateKARE

Meet the Minnesota athletes going for gold at the Tokyo Olympics

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota will be well represented at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, with a number of athletes with Minnesota connections ready to go for the gold. Gophers swimmer Bowe Becker earned All-American honors for the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter freestyle, and finished fourth in the 2019 NCAA championships in the 50-meter freestyle. For the Tokyo Olympics, he qualified for the 4x100m freestyle relay.
AdvocacyThe Independent

Athletes who protest in Tokyo could lose Olympic medals, organisers confirm

Athletes who breach rules on expression at the Tokyo Olympics could be stripped of medals and disqualified from the Games where the protest is deemed disruptive or against fundamental Olympic principles. The International Olympic Committee has issued updated guidelines to competitors regarding Rule 50, which covers their rights to freedom...
Combat SportsWNMT AM 650

Taekwondo – Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Five taekwondoin to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:. LEE DAE-HOON (SOUTH KOREA) The top-ranked athlete in the male -68kg category will be bearing the weight of national pride for South Korea after leaving Rio and London with a bronze and silver, respectively. He’s won plenty of other gold medals – including in three world championships – but the Olympics trophy has eluded him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy