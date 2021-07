Another well-known vendor is skipping the 2021 New York State Fair, but this time it isn’t one that sells Italian sausage, barbecued chicken or other food. Central New York-based Tarson Pools & Spas won’t be displaying and selling its line of Jacuzzi Spas at the fair this year. Tarson is one of several vendors that traditionally do a big business in spas and hot tubs during the run of the fair.