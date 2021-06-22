Southern Poverty Law Center and Bondurant, Mixon & Elmore sue Georgia Department of Labor over unpaid and unprocessed unemployment claims

The pandemic has led to devastating levels of unemployment in Georgia. At its peak, unemployment in Georgia rose to 12.6%, remaining at more than 5% as of January 2021. Congress allocated $67 million to Georgia to assist GDOL with three temporary unemployment insurance benefits created under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Yet Georgians are still waiting months for their claims to be processed while also experiencing extreme delays in receiving payments or having their appeals heard when their claims are rejected. These delays violate both state and federal law, according to the lawsuit.