Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Southern Poverty Law Center and Bondurant, Mixon & Elmore sue Georgia Department of Labor over unpaid and unprocessed unemployment claims

Southern Poverty Law Center
 17 days ago

The pandemic has led to devastating levels of unemployment in Georgia. At its peak, unemployment in Georgia rose to 12.6%, remaining at more than 5% as of January 2021. Congress allocated $67 million to Georgia to assist GDOL with three temporary unemployment insurance benefits created under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Yet Georgians are still waiting months for their claims to be processed while also experiencing extreme delays in receiving payments or having their appeals heard when their claims are rejected. These delays violate both state and federal law, according to the lawsuit.

www.splcenter.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Congress#Gdol#Georgians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Augusta, MEwabi.tv

Maine Department of Labor says weekly unemployment claims keep dropping

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor says weekly unemployment claims continue to decline. The MDOL recorded about 1,200 initial or reopened claims for state jobless benefits the week ending July 3rd. Another 100 first-time claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. About 9,400 weekly certifications were...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Workers sued after unemployment aid ended early. Some are winning.

Since early May, 26 governors around the U.S. have announced they are shutting off enhanced unemployment benefits, blaming the extra $300 in weekly aid for keeping workers on the sidelines. In several states, workers and their advocates have sued to restore those benefits — successfully in some cases. Judges in...
Thomasville, GAWRDW-TV

Georgia Department of Labor responds to lawsuit

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A lawsuit filed against the Georgia Department of Labor “lacks proof,” according to the department’s Commissioner Mark Butler. Butler acknowledged that this is one of many lawsuits filed against the department in the last 15 months since the pandemic. He said he believes the most recent lawsuit filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center stems from misinformation when it comes to eligibility.
Lawwabe.org

Southern Poverty Law Center Files Lawsuit Against Georgia Department of Labor; Executive Director Of The PATH Foundation Discusses Trail Usage Amid Pandemic

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is suing the Georgia Department of Labor, citing unprocessed unemployment claims and failure to address appeals during the pandemic. Emily Early, the senior supervising staff attorney for the SPLC’s Economic Justice Project, discusses how the labor department is violating state law. Plus, Greta deMayo,...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

States That Rejected $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

Nearly a month after two dozen GOP-led states started cutting the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefit for the unemployed, Morgan Stanley economists say the move—which critics have called politically (and not economically) motivated—hasn't done much to help the struggling labor market, lending little credence to the argument that ending the benefits early would accelerate a recovery by encouraging Americans to return to work.
Missouri Statethemissouritimes.com

Missouri unveils waiver for federal coronavirus unemployment overpayments

Missourians who received erroneous federal COVID-19 unemployment overpayments could soon be able to seek a waiver from recovery through the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, it announced Tuesday. The potential waiver only applies to federal overpayments given from Feb. 8, 2020, through June 12, 2021, under the Federal Pandemic...
Congress & CourtsAnchorage Daily News

U.S. Supreme Court again expands corporate power at workers’ expense

The U.S. Supreme Court has gone and done it again. They’ve set aside the will of the people in favor of the will of the corporations. In the case Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, the U.S. Supreme Court decided 6-3 that Cedar Point Nursery and Fowler Packing Co. have constitutional rights to exclude union organizers from their properties.
Mississippi StateMercury News

Mississippi sued over license plates that ‘out-of-state liberals hate’

The motto “in God we trust” on Mississippi’s license plates is the subject of a lawsuit by people who object to having to pay extra to get an alternative plate. The suit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court says that, since the plate was redesigned in 2019, “the vast majority of Mississippiʼs car owners have faced a choice: turn their personal vehicles into billboards for the stateʼs message or pay an additional fee for a Paid Specialty Tag.”
Gloucester County, VAKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Court upholds prior ruling on transgender equality

Last week the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case of Gloucester v. Grim, ending a long fight over whether a student born female should be allowed to use a multi-user male bathroom. The ruling comes as parents around the commonwealth get their first look at the new, transgender-friendly...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

US Supreme Court hits a home run for civil rights

On July 1, the Supreme Court ruled in Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta the government cannot force nonprofit organizations to disclose the names of their supporters. As a former executive director and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and a statewide youth assistant to Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, I believe this ruling presents one of the most significant wins for civil rights in decades.
Mississippi StateSouthern Poverty Law Center

SPLC Action Fund Poll: Mississippi voters want swift action to restore ballot initiative process struck down by state Supreme Court

A new poll released today by the SPLC Action Fund found overwhelming bipartisan support among Mississippi voters for the governor and state Legislature to restore the ballot initiative process following a decision by the state Supreme Court last year that invalidated it. According to the statewide poll of voters, conducted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy