Carl Nassib's Experience Coming Out Is Very Different From NFL Players Before Him

wpsu.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Nassib has made history as the first active NFL player to announce that he is gay. On Monday, the 28-year-old defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders came out in a video shared on his Instagram page. His team published a statement supporting for him, marking what many hope to be a shift toward more acceptance and inclusiveness in not only the National Football League, but in the wider world of professional sports.

