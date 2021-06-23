Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Urges Residents to “Take Your Shot” to Stop COVID-19
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – As California begins to fully reopen, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department launched a public service campaign, urging all eligible Santa Barbara County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccination. The public service campaign features video testimonials from North and South County physicians, journalists, and community members who share their reasons for getting the vaccine.www.independent.com