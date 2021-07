Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco will make his MLB debut in Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox. Franco is considered to be the No. 1 prospect in baseball and he can be played all over the infield. He will bat second and start at third base on Tuesday in his debut. Franco primarily played shortstop in the minors but he can contribute all across the infield and is expected to become a regular in the lineup moving forward. Yandy Diaz will move to first base on Tuesday in place of Ji-Man Choi and bat leadoff. The Rays designated infielder Wyatt Mathisen for assignment in a corresponding roster move.