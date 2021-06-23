Cancel
Phillies lose, Joe Girardi ejected after stare down with Mad Max Scherzer

NBC Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhillies manager Joe Girardi wasted no time asking umpires to check an opposing pitcher for a foreign substance. Girardi had umpires check Washington starter Max Scherzer with one out in the fourth inning of Tuesday night's game at Citizens Bank Park. Scherzer was found to have nothing on his person...

