Maricopa County, AZ

Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 634 PM MST, an area of blowing dust was located across portions of southeastern Maricopa and northern Pinal Counties. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 166 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 146 and 178. US Highway 60 between mile markers 211 and 222. Locations impacted include Chandler, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, La Palma, San Tan Valley, Seville, Florence Junction, Bapchule, Estrella Sailport and Olberg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

alerts.weather.gov
