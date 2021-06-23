Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR YORK COUNTY At 838 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Benedict to near Waco to Utica, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported golfball sized hail north of Benedict. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of York County, including the following locations... Thayer. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 344 and 365. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH