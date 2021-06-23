Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 12:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BROWARD COUNTY UNTIL 1030 PM EDT * At 937 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Weston, or near Sunrise, moving northeast at 5 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Hallandale, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, Weston, Coconut Creek, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale and Aventura.