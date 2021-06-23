Warriors' Welts on Nassib coming out: 'The spotlight is coming, and it's going to be really, really bright'
On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made sports history by becoming the first active player in the National Football League to share that he’s gay, making an announcement in an Instagram post. This puts Nassib in a very small group in major professional men’s sports in the U.S. who have made that kind of information about their sexuality public during their playing days, along with others who came out after their careers.www.sfchronicle.com