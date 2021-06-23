Warriors' Welts on Nassib coming out: 'The spotlight is coming, and it's going to be really, really bright'

Yesterday, history hit the sports world. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay. Nassib becomes the first player in any of the big four leagues (MLB, NFL, NHL, and NBA) to be an active player and a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Over the weekend, I asked a few Rangers players and coaches what would happen if a teammate came out, and the responses were positive. None of them ever experienced that moment, but each would welcome that teammate. The amount of support Nassib received throughout the sports world was certainly notable, especially from his own Raiders teammates.