What Is The Song In The Samsung 'Own The Floor' Commercial?
The recent "Own The Floor" commercial for Samsung's new Jet Stick 90 highlights the product's best qualities: its slick design, how quickly the vacuum powers on, and how easily it can be cleared out using the Clean Station. But the ad's appeal really comes from the way the family at its center uses the Jet Stick to dance joyfully through their house. Both mother and father choreograph their movements with the simple spills and clean-ups of daily life as their kids run around the house, making the Jet Stick the perfect accessory to their day.www.looper.com