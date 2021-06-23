Should Shildt show more fire? Sour grapes over Pietrangelo’s contract? BenFred chats Cardinals, Blues and more
Sports columnist Ben Frederickson chats Cardinals, Blues and future of NCAA after the Supreme Court’s smack-down. Here are the highlights . . . Q: Cardinals manager Mike Shildt likes to say he doesn’t “alibi” stuff, but he sure sounds close to it in some of his post-game press conferences, especially when he tries to stir more praise for the team. Should he be more tell-it-like-it-is?www.stltoday.com