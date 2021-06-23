Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

1. These loft storage hacks don’t require tons of closet space.

By Cassie Sheets
Fremont Tribune
 14 days ago

Big airy open lofts look fantastic when they’re organized but keeping them that way can be a challenge. TikTok user @lizlovery shares her best loft storage solutions to keep everything out of sight and out of mind.

fremonttribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lofts#Hacks#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Life Hacks
Related
Home & GardenDomaine

16 Linen Storage Ideas When You Don't Have a Linen Closet

Most of us could always use a little more storage space, especially if you live in an apartment or small home. That being said, for those of us who aren't blessed with a designated linen closet, things can get tricky. Instead of shoving your clean linens in any nook and...
Interior DesignPosted by
The Independent

8 best storage beds to help you maximise on space

No matter how big our home is we can never have enough storage space – it is after all a precious commodity. When an opportunity comes to combine storage with a stylish new furniture piece, shrewd homemakers grab it.Storage beds generally fall into two groups: those with generous under bed drawers, and those with nifty lifting mechanisms, which allow the bed to open up, revealing a sizable void ready to be filled with extra bedding and all manner of clutter.Purchasing a bed with concealed storage is a game of weighing up form and function. While some offer commodious spaces underneath...
Home & Gardenbestproducts.com

30 Smart Closet Organizer Ideas to Maximize Your Storage Space

Have you ever rifled endlessly through your closet to find your LBD in time for date night? Or tried to track down your kid's karate outfit in their mess of clothes, toys, and books? No matter how hard you try to keep your closet under control, it somehow has a way of becoming a cluttered catch-all for, well, everything and anything. Maximize your closet space — no matter if you have a walk in or super-small space — with these affordable closet organizer ideas. Go big with a complete overhaul or find an organization idea to best tackle major problem areas like your handbag collection, shoe racks, and other accessories. There's a clever storage idea for every space and budget, so you'll have a tidier, more manageable closet in no time. The best part? Thanks to these tips and tricks, you may even be able to find your favorite sweater that went MIA years ago.
Posted by
Bassey BY

Declutter Your Space and Improve Your Life. 7 Simple Steps to Organize Your Closet

Declutter your space and improve your life. “Don’t agonize. Organize.” — Floryncy Kennedy. Being organized saves you time, energy, and money. If you are busy, hire an organizer. A professional organizer can help you organize your house as a dry cleaner helps with dry cleaning. Also, a professional organizer can teach you organizing skills and clutter reduction.
Seattle, WAseattlerefined.com

The storage space of your dreams is only one call away

Unless you built your home from the ground up or designed everything yourself, you likely have inherited some storage spaces that are less than ideal. Maybe they're placed somewhere you can't reach, or perhaps there aren't enough shelves to hold all of your stuff. That doesn't mean you need new cabinets. You just need a little magic from ShelfGenie.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

64 Doorway Wall Storage Solutions For Small Spaces

We are getting more and more creative about storage in our homes: here are hidden drawers in the wall, here are built-in cabinets in the stairs, here are open shelves built into an awkward nook. The space that we all forget about is a doorway, a doorway and its wall – these can be perfect for storing and displaying some things.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

9 Secret Storage Spots That Are Already in Your Home

Passports, jewelry, cash, and other important valuables are typically kept at home, maybe tucked into a bedside table drawer or in a small safe. While items may be protected in a locked safe, a safe can be easy to find and it’s often possible to break into a password-protected or key-operated safe. Knowing this, thieves may grab the entire safe and worry about opening it later. To help improve the security of your valuables, consider stashing them in one of these 9 secret storage spots around the home.
Home & GardenPosted by
FIRST For Women

Get Your Laundry Super White Without Bleach With This Simple Hack

It’s laundry day, and you just realized that you don’t have any bleach on hand. You know your standard laundry detergent isn’t going to cut it for all those stained shirts and socks, but you don’t feel like going all the way to the store. Or maybe you just don’t want to use bleach because it’s a harsh chemical, but you need a way to brighten up your white clothes. Well, not to worry. We recently stumbled upon a quick laundry hack that will help you get your whites as bright as ever — no bleach necessary. In fact, all you need is some aspirin.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman glues 7700 pennies to her bathroom floor and potentially misses out on a fortune

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...
Aerospace & Defensecapradio.org

Astronauts Can't Do Laundry In Space — But That Could Change Soon

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Astronauts just throw out dirty clothes. NASA and Procter & Gamble are creating experimental cleaning products for astronauts to try. The first shipment of detergent will be sent in December. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source...
RetailPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Experts (Our Very Own Vogue Editors) On the Best Closet Organization Hacks

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s no denying the joys of bringing home a few new summer hats or stocking up on the latest It bags. However, the delights of those new treasures could quickly turn into a burden, unless you implement some clever closet organization ideas into your wardrobe. Whether you have a roomy walk-in closet that could use a little TLC or are working with a single hanging rod, we’re answering all of your closet organization questions below and sharing the hero items that have transformed our spaces, too.
Home & Gardenmomtastic.com

The Best Shelf Organizers

As our families grow, so do the number of things in our house. After a while, everything seems to overflow. Thankfully, here's where storage solutions can really help. Whether you're looking to rearrange your spices, separate your kids' toiletries, or simply display a few favorite books, a good shelf organizer can really help. That's why we've sorted through the top contenders to bring you our favorite organizers on the market today. Check them out below to help get your shelves in shape.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Stacked Sofa Daybed Furniture

The Jaxx Alon Daybed convertible sofa is a multifunctional furniture solution for the modern home that will provide inhabitants with a dedicated spot to relax and unwind. The furniture piece is characterized by its stacked design that incorporates the base with an upper mattress section that will function effectively as a place to lounge throughout the day. The unit can be quickly and easily folded open to reveal a queen-sized bed or two twin beds to perfectly sleep up to two people comfortably.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Got a Narrow Room? These 5 Designer-Approved Tips Will Solve Your Biggest Decorating Issues

Whether you’re decorating a narrow living room, bedroom, or dining area, it can be challenging to determine a furniture layout that best highlights your space without making it feel even more cramped than it already is. You may worry about guests bumping into things or wonder where to place certain accent pieces, but don’t fret — pro designers are here to help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy