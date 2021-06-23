Irish E-Commerce FinTech Expands Into Atlanta Market, Plans For Rapid Hiring

Lyophilization is a form of freeze-drying that makes materials easier to transport or increases their shelf life - by as long as four years. Lyophilization is especially useful in the pharmaceutical industry as it stabilizes complex drugs not in liquid state. Lyophilization stabilizes dry powders along with products making it invaluable for drugmakers. The ever-increasing need to increase the shelf life of lifesaving drugs and vaccines is driving the demand for lyophilization equipment in the food & beverage, packaging, and pharmaceutical production industry, benefiting the overall lyophilization equipment market.