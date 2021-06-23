Cancel
Irish E-Commerce FinTech Expands Into Atlanta Market, Plans For Rapid Hiring

Cover picture for the articleComing off of a $76 million Series A funding round, Irish FinTech startup Wayflyer has its eyes on Atlanta. With a focus on providing flexible financing options for growing eCommerce brands, CEO Aidan Corbett told Hypepotamus that 75% of the company’s clients are in the US. Wayflyer already has offices in Dublin, New York, London, and Sydney, so Atlanta’s FinTech and eCommerce talent made it a natural next step.

