Bryce Harper Dons Sombrero After Crushing Home Run Off Max Scherzer

By Matt Weyrich
NBC Washington
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarper dons sombrero after crushing homer off Scherzer originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Heading into play Tuesday, Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper had homered just four times in the last two months. While several injuries and a near-disaster pitch that hit him in the face limited him to 33 games over that span, it was hardly the kind of stretch the Phillies have come to expect of their $330 million man.

MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Joe Girardi Ejected After Confrontation With Max Scherzer

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi was ejected from tonight’s matchup against the Nationals for a conflict with Washington pitcher Max Scherzer. Scherzer, who was making his first start for the Nats since suffering an injury back on Jun. 11, had already been checked on two occasions for the use of foreign substances. Despite passing the first two check’s, Girardi insisted that the opposing ace be checked again in the fifth inning.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nats activate Max Scherzer to start Tuesday in Philly

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-hander Max Scherzer from the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday night's road game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Scherzer, 36, left his last start June 11 against the San Francisco Giants after throwing just 12 pitches. He was diagnosed with groin inflammation and later placed on the IL.
MLBThe Good Phight

Alec Bohm Is In The Eye of the Phillies' storm

A storm is brewing in South Philadelphia. This storm isn’t anything a meteorologist can predict — it can’t be found in the thunderclouds over Citizens Bank Park or in the wind that howls over the Delaware River. Just like tornadoes or hurricanes, this storm has a season, but it is not some natural phenomena — no, this storm is the internal turbulence that occurs within every member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization. It’s the unrelenting burden of expectation that comes with playing in Philadelphia — for a fanbase that expects greatness, but has been made caustic by years of disappointment. It’s the pressure, fear, and shame associated with playing the world’s cruelest sport, where all you do at the highest level is fail, time and time again. In the eye of this storm, mere inches away from being swept into its vortex, lie the future of the Phillies: Alec Bohm, Adam Haseley, and Scott Kingery.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Phillies’ Joe Girardi ejected after challenging Nationals’ Max Scherzer to a fight

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies manager Joe Girardi appeared to challenge Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer to a fight and was ejected Tuesday night. Scherzer, after being checked for illegal substances three times in four innings, glared at Girardi while walking off the mound after retiring the Phillies in the fifth inning by striking out J.T. Realmuto. When Girardi jumped out of the dugout and motioned for Scherzer to come over and confront him, home plate umpire Tim Timmons ejected him.
MLBNew York Post

This Max Scherzer sticky substance check went completely off the rails

Day Two of MLB’s crackdown on pitchers using sticky substances went to another level. Nationals ace Max Scherzer was inspected by umpires twice at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia — the second time at the behest of Phillies manager Joe Girardi. Scherzer, who was visibly disgruntled by both checks, engaged...
MLBDetroit News

Check, mate: Miffed Max Scherzer stares down Joe Girardi after spat

Philadelphia — A hairy situation clearly miffed Max. Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia, 3-2, Tuesday night. “These are Manfred rules,”...
MLBNBC Washington

Clayton Kershaw Backs Max Scherzer After Nats' Ace Was Checked for Substances

Kershaw backs Scherzer after substance check originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Nationals' ace Max Scherzer returned from the Injured List on Tuesday and threw five strong innings in Washington's 3-2 victory over the Phillies, but the focus postgame was on what happened between pitches. With Major League Baseball beginning...
MLBNBC Washington

Bryce Harper Doesn't Think Umpires Should Be Tasked With Substance Checks

Harper doesn't think umpires should be tasked with substance checks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. On Tuesday night, Bryce Harper watched from the dugout as his manager Joe Girardi requested a mid-inning substance check of Max Scherzer. He then saw Scherzer throw his hat and glove on the ground in frustration before unbuckling his belt, and his manager was later ejected.
MLBmasnsports.com

Nationals reinstate Max Scherzer

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer from the 10-day Injured List and placed right-handed pitcher Kyle Finnegan on the 10-day Injured List (retroactive to June 21) with a left hamstring strain on Tuesday. Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo made the announcement. Scherzer, 36,...
MLBNBC Washington

Max Scherzer Slams ‘Manfred Rules' on Substances: ‘This Is Not the Answer'

Scherzer slams ‘Manfred rules’ for banned substances originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Max Scherzer returned from the injured list Tuesday having only missed the minimum 10 days while he healed from a groin strain. He sat out just one turn of the Nationals’ rotation. But by the time he was ready to pitch again, Major League Baseball had undergone a significant change.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Phillies unsure if Bryce Harper will play Monday after he missed Sunday's game with leg injury

Jun. 27—The Phillies played Sunday without right fielder Bryce Harper, who was out of the lineup for the 21st time this season as he continues to deal with injuries. Harper's latest ailment is a sore left leg after he was hit Saturday by a changeup by Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Joe Girardi said Harper is "day to day" and will be re-evaluated on Monday before the team plays a rescheduled game in Cincinnati.

