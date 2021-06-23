Bryce Harper Dons Sombrero After Crushing Home Run Off Max Scherzer
Heading into play Tuesday, Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper had homered just four times in the last two months. While several injuries and a near-disaster pitch that hit him in the face limited him to 33 games over that span, it was hardly the kind of stretch the Phillies have come to expect of their $330 million man.