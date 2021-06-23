Cancel
PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up after Powell pledges not to raise rates quickly

June 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell promised not to raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation, although an uptick in the dollar kept prices in check.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,780.06 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,777.60 per ounce.

* Powell on Tuesday reaffirmed the U.S. central bank’s intent to encourage a “broad and inclusive” recovery of the job market.

* Gold tends to appreciate on expectations of lower interest rates, which reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields inched lower after Powell said there would be no Fed rate hike before recovery.

* The Congressional testimony from Powell shows that President Joe Biden’s economic plan is working, a White House official said.

* Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* Bank of Japan board members agreed that the massive stimulus measures deployed by advanced nations may help quicken the pace of recovery in the Japanese and global economies, minutes of their April policy-setting meeting showed.

* Japan’s factory activity expanded at the slowest pace in four months in June, in a sign momentum in the world’s third-largest economy was levelling out before Tokyo is set to host the Olympic Games next month.

* Silver gained 0.2% at $25.80 per ounce, palladium eased 0.2% to $2,552.68. Platinum climbed 0.1% to $1,080.63.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 EU Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp PMI June 0830 UK Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp PMI June 1200 Canada Retail Sales April 1345 US Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp PMI June 1400 US New Home Sales-Units May (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

