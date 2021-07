This week's Monday Night Raw closed with an unlikely main event as Bobby Lashley and Xavier Woods battled inside Hell in a Cell. Not only was this the first Cell match to take place on the Red Brand rather than pay-per-view since August 1998, but it also marked the fourth match inside the Cell in the past four days and the second to take place on free TV (the first being Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio, pushed up from the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view to last week's Friday Night SmackDown). So why did WWE once again use a stipulation that was once only brought out for special occasions?