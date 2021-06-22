Death rate in nursing homes rose by nearly A THIRD in 2020 amid the pandemic, new watchdog report finds

Deaths among Medicare patients in nursing homes soared last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic a government watchdog reported on Tuesday.

The report from the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) found that 22.5 percent of Medicare beneficiaries in care centers died in 2020.

This represents a 32 percent spike from 2019 when 17 percent of Medicare beneficiaries in nursing homes died and an increase of 169,291 more deaths.

What's more, two in five Medicare recipients in nursing homes had or likely had COVID-19 last year, showing the devastating spread of the virus among the nation's most vulnerable.

'We knew this was going to be bad, but I don't think even those of us who work in this area thought it was going to be this bad,' said Dr David Grabowski, a health policy professor at Harvard University who reviewed the report for The Associated Press.

'This was not individuals who were going to die anyway. We are talking about a really big number of excess deaths.'

Investigators used a generally accepted method of estimating 'excess' deaths in a group of people after a calamitous event.

It did not involve examining individual death certificates of Medicare patients but comparing overall deaths among those in nursing homes to levels recorded the previous year.

The technique was used to estimate deaths in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017 and in New York City after the first coronavirus surge last spring.

It does not attribute a cause of death but is seen as a barometer of impact. t

The report found that death rates were higher in every month last year when compared with 2019 with two devastating spikes eight months apart.

In April of last year, a total of 81,484 Medicare patients in nursing homes died, or about 6.3 percent - which is much higher than the 3.5 percent who died in April 2019.

Eight months later, after lockdowns and frantic efforts to expand testing - but before vaccines became widely available - nursing home patients accounted for a staggering 74,299 deaths, or 6.2 percent, in December 2020, in comparison with the 3.8 percent who died in December 2019.

'This is happening long after it was clear that nursing homes were particularly vulnerable,' said Nancy Harrison, a deputy regional inspector general who worked on the report.

'We really have to look at that. Why did they remain so vulnerable?'

Federal investigators are still drilling down to try to document the chain of causes and effects.

There was no immediate reaction from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which sets standards for nursing homes.

The report found that the mortality rate increase in every age group between 2019 and 2020.

The largest increase was seen among Medicare beneficiaries age 85 and older, rising from 23 percent who died in 2019 compared to 30 percent.

The next largest increase, was in the ages 75-to-84 group, which rose from 16 percent to 21 percent

Both the ages 65-to-74 group and the ages 65-and-under group had similar increases from 12 percent to 16 percent and from eight percent to 12 percent, respectively.

In another new finding, the report showed that cases and deaths among Asian American patients tracked with the more severe impacts seen among Blacks and Latinos.

Indeed, Asian Medicare enrollees in nursing homes saw the highest increase in death rates, with 27 percent dying in 2020 compared to 17 percent the previous year.

For whites, the death rate grew to 24 percent in 2020 from 18 percent in 2019, a significant increase but not as pronounced.

Death rates for Hispanic and Black patients were 23 percent last year, up from 15 percent in 2019.

The inspector general's findings about Asians highlight a riddle for researchers, said Tamara Konetzka, a health economist at the University of Chicago, who also reviewed the report for AP.

The reasons for higher cases and deaths among Blacks, Hispanics and Asians may not necessarily be tied to race and ethnicity. Instead, minority patients may be clustered in homes located in communities with more severe outbreaks.

The report also found that low-income nursing home patients covered by Medicare and Medicaid together were much more likely to have gotten COVID-19.

The infection rate for that group reached 56 percent, and 26 percent died.

Although facilities locked down in March of last year, government efforts to help were haphazard.

The industry complained of chronic shortages of protective gear, including basics like masks and gowns.

The Trump administration initially delegated responsibility for testing to states before belatedly marshaling more federal resources.

HHS later laid the groundwork for vaccinations under the Trump administration, and the Biden administration followed through.

As vaccination rates rose, nursing home cases plummeted, allowing facilities to again permit family visits.

The country can't move on yet, said deputy inspector general Harrison

'Hopefully, COVID will go away,' she said.

'But once that happens, there will always be infectious diseases, and we all need to ask ourselves what we can do to protect vulnerable nursing home residents going forward.'