Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Death rate in nursing homes rose by nearly A THIRD in 2020 amid the pandemic, new watchdog report finds

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Deaths among Medicare patients in nursing homes soared last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic a government watchdog reported on Tuesday.

The report from the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) found that 22.5 percent of Medicare beneficiaries in care centers died in 2020.

This represents a 32 percent spike from 2019 when 17 percent of Medicare beneficiaries in nursing homes died and an increase of 169,291 more deaths.

What's more, two in five Medicare recipients in nursing homes had or likely had COVID-19 last year, showing the devastating spread of the virus among the nation's most vulnerable.

'We knew this was going to be bad, but I don't think even those of us who work in this area thought it was going to be this bad,' said Dr David Grabowski, a health policy professor at Harvard University who reviewed the report for The Associated Press.

'This was not individuals who were going to die anyway. We are talking about a really big number of excess deaths.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BuDm_0acXaJhV00
A new watchdog report found that 22.5% of Medicare beneficiaries in care centers died in 2020, which is a 32% increase from the 17% who died in 2019. Pictured: A patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical workers outside Cobble Hill Health Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZ8AW_0acXaJhV00
Death rates were higher in every month last year when compared with 2019 with particularly devastating spikes in April and December

Investigators used a generally accepted method of estimating 'excess' deaths in a group of people after a calamitous event.

It did not involve examining individual death certificates of Medicare patients but comparing overall deaths among those in nursing homes to levels recorded the previous year.

The technique was used to estimate deaths in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017 and in New York City after the first coronavirus surge last spring.

It does not attribute a cause of death but is seen as a barometer of impact. t

The report found that death rates were higher in every month last year when compared with 2019 with two devastating spikes eight months apart.

In April of last year, a total of 81,484 Medicare patients in nursing homes died, or about 6.3 percent - which is much higher than the 3.5 percent who died in April 2019.

Eight months later, after lockdowns and frantic efforts to expand testing - but before vaccines became widely available - nursing home patients accounted for a staggering 74,299 deaths, or 6.2 percent, in December 2020, in comparison with the 3.8 percent who died in December 2019.

'This is happening long after it was clear that nursing homes were particularly vulnerable,' said Nancy Harrison, a deputy regional inspector general who worked on the report.

'We really have to look at that. Why did they remain so vulnerable?'

Federal investigators are still drilling down to try to document the chain of causes and effects.

There was no immediate reaction from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which sets standards for nursing homes.

The report found that the mortality rate increase in every age group between 2019 and 2020.

The largest increase was seen among Medicare beneficiaries age 85 and older, rising from 23 percent who died in 2019 compared to 30 percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLgkz_0acXaJhV00
The report found that the number of infected Medicare beneficiaries in nursing homes increased exponentially from 21,000 in May to nearly 419,00 in June
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjXyj_0acXaJhV00
The report found that 13 times as many patients were being infected by COVID-19 in December compared to March

The next largest increase, was in the ages 75-to-84 group, which rose from 16 percent to 21 percent

Both the ages 65-to-74 group and the ages 65-and-under group had similar increases from 12 percent to 16 percent and from eight percent to 12 percent, respectively.

In another new finding, the report showed that cases and deaths among Asian American patients tracked with the more severe impacts seen among Blacks and Latinos.

Indeed, Asian Medicare enrollees in nursing homes saw the highest increase in death rates, with 27 percent dying in 2020 compared to 17 percent the previous year.

For whites, the death rate grew to 24 percent in 2020 from 18 percent in 2019, a significant increase but not as pronounced.

Death rates for Hispanic and Black patients were 23 percent last year, up from 15 percent in 2019.

The inspector general's findings about Asians highlight a riddle for researchers, said Tamara Konetzka, a health economist at the University of Chicago, who also reviewed the report for AP.

The reasons for higher cases and deaths among Blacks, Hispanics and Asians may not necessarily be tied to race and ethnicity. Instead, minority patients may be clustered in homes located in communities with more severe outbreaks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16uiWf_0acXaJhV00
Medicare beneficiaries aged 85 and older saw the largest increase in mortality rates while those aged 74 or younger saw the smallest increase
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQ67s_0acXaJhV00
One health expert said minority patients may be clustered in homes located in communities with more severe outbreaks, leading to higher infection rates

The report also found that low-income nursing home patients covered by Medicare and Medicaid together were much more likely to have gotten COVID-19.

The infection rate for that group reached 56 percent, and 26 percent died.

Although facilities locked down in March of last year, government efforts to help were haphazard.

The industry complained of chronic shortages of protective gear, including basics like masks and gowns.

The Trump administration initially delegated responsibility for testing to states before belatedly marshaling more federal resources.

HHS later laid the groundwork for vaccinations under the Trump administration, and the Biden administration followed through.

As vaccination rates rose, nursing home cases plummeted, allowing facilities to again permit family visits.

The country can't move on yet, said deputy inspector general Harrison

'Hopefully, COVID will go away,' she said.

'But once that happens, there will always be infectious diseases, and we all need to ask ourselves what we can do to protect vulnerable nursing home residents going forward.'

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

199K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Death Certificates#Hhs#Harvard University#The Associated Press#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#Asian American#Latinos#Asians#The University Of Chicago#Ap#Hispanics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan auditor to review accuracy of COVID-19 nursing home deaths

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan auditors will review the accuracy of the number of coronavirus deaths linked to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Auditor General Doug Ringler agreed to conduct a comprehensive study at the request of House Oversight Committee Chairman Steven Johnson. Johnson is among Republican lawmakers...
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Report: Telehealth services rose sharply during pandemic

The use of telehealth services by those who receive benefits under the Medicaid and Child Health Plus programs increased greatly as restrictions on gatherings were put in place more than a year ago, a report released Thursday by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found. The report underscores the reliance of health care...
Indiana Stateindianapublicmedia.org

Indiana Nursing Homes Legally Protected Amid Soaring Medicare Death Rates

A Department of Health and Human Services study found death among Medicare patients in nursing homes increased 32% in 2020. The study uses Medicare billing data and is the first to report on nursing home residents diagnosed with COVID-19 or likely COVID-19 before May 8, 2020. The HHS inspector general found two major spikes in patient death. Over 80,000 patients died in April 2020, and almost 75,000 died in December.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CBS News

U.S. coronavirus vaccinations lag amid new report on unvaccinated death rate

The U.S. is now averaging fewer than 300,000 first doses of coronavirus vaccines per day. The slowing pace comes as a new AP report reveals how effective these vaccines actually are. Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Michigan medical school, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the nation's vaccination effort and a new threat to our recovery on the horizon.
Lansing, MI94.1 Duke FM

State auditors to look into number of nursing home deaths via COVID-19

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – State Republicans are asking state auditors to look into the number of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes. Some lawmakers have questioned the number being reported, saying that it may be lower than the actual death toll. Governor Whitmer has maintained that she acted within the...
Health Serviceswwnytv.com

Feds give Samaritan 4-star rating

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A federal agency has given Samaritan Medical Center good marks for its overall quality of care. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave Samaritan four out of five stars for overall hospital quality. Hospital officials say that’s despite the “unprecedented challenges” posed by the...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

To Reduce Diabetics’ Out-Of-Pocket Costs For Insulin, States Fill The Void Left By Federal Government Inaction

On Tuesday, July 5th, Colorado became the second state in the U.S. – the other is Illinois - to sign into law legislation that implements a cap on the out-of-pocket costs of insulin for all diabetics. Since May of this year, six other states - Maine, New Mexico, New York, Utah, Washington, and West Virginia - have passed laws that cap most, but not all, diabetic patients’ out-of-pocket costs of insulin at $100 per month.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

People could be charged for lateral flow tests from next month, government reveals

People could be charged for lateral flow tests from next month, under plans being considered by the government.The tests are only guaranteed to be free until the end of July, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has revealed.“A statement will be forthcoming about whether or not it will be extended beyond that,” a spokesperson told The Independent.Labour immediately condemned the looming rethink, saying it “beggars belief” with a third Covid wave underway and infections set to surge in the weeks to come.The potential U-turn comes just three months after the launch of a high-profile campaign urging everybody...
POTUSWashington Post

The Health 202: Expansions could be coming to Medicare

Expansions are coming to the Medicare program, if Democrats can achieve one of their biggest health policy goals this year. But they may have an easier time broadening what the program covers, versus trying to lower its eligibility age. House Democrats have introduced a bill to include vision, dental and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...

Comments / 0

Community Policy