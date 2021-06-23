Hey Jealousy: Gin Blossoms Can’t Stop Dunking On Nuggets Fan Who Mocked The Suns For Booking Them
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers tonight in game two of the Western Conference Finals. The halftime entertainment: ’90s power-pop hit-makers and Tempe hometown heroes the Gin Blossoms. They’re even setting up a Charles Barkley bobblehead on their drum kit, which is some brilliant synchronicity since Barkley was killing it for the Suns exactly when Gin Blossoms were killing it on alternative radio. Sounds like a great night all around! But maybe not as fun as watching the band troll a hater on Twitter.www.stereogum.com