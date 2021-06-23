Cancel
Hey Jealousy: Gin Blossoms Can’t Stop Dunking On Nuggets Fan Who Mocked The Suns For Booking Them

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers tonight in game two of the Western Conference Finals. The halftime entertainment: ’90s power-pop hit-makers and Tempe hometown heroes the Gin Blossoms. They’re even setting up a Charles Barkley bobblehead on their drum kit, which is some brilliant synchronicity since Barkley was killing it for the Suns exactly when Gin Blossoms were killing it on alternative radio. Sounds like a great night all around! But maybe not as fun as watching the band troll a hater on Twitter.

www.stereogum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers
