MLB

6/22/21: SEA vs. COL open game thread

By Kate Preusser
Lookout Landing
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Mariners should get swept this series, please direct all blame to staff writer Jake Mailhot, whose series preview title today caused much consternation and chiding from Twitter Reply Guys to respect your opponent. Okay, and while it would be very on-brand for the Mariners to get swept by one of the worst teams in baseball, also, the Rockies are, as Jake pointed out, pretty bad. Please don’t get swept by an objectively bad team, Mariners [glares in Detroit series].

MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 85 thread: Carlos Martínez vs Germán Márquez

With their 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals last night, the Colorado Rockies have 30 wins at home. Only two other teams in Major League Baseball have 30 or more wins at home: the San Diego Padres and the Chicago White Sox. Now the Rockies look for number 31 and a series win against Nolan Arenado and his Redbirds to continue being one of baseball’s best home teams.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Tuesday 7/6/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks will battle at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 9:40 PM EDT. The Rockies are 6-1 in their last 7 games this season. The team won three of the four meetings with the Cardinals and ended the series finale with a score of 3-2. The team delivered 3 runs, 6 hits, and 3 RBIs in the game. Trevor Story homered in the 1st inning and earned the first point. The winning point was made by Joshua Fuentes in the 9th. The team ranks 4th in the NL West standings with a 37-48 record.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ninth-inning HBP lifts Diamondbacks over Rockies

David Peralta drove in the winning run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the visiting Colorado Rockies 4-3 in Phoenix on Tuesday night. Peralta also doubled, and Stephen Vogt had two hits for the...
MLBthe-journal.com

Castellanos expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (37-49, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will meet on Wednesday. The Diamondbacks...
MLBLookout Landing

Series Preview: Mariners (45-40) vs. Yankees (42-41)

With nearly every other AL Wild Card contender struggling right now, the Mariners have picked a great time to put together their strongest stretch of play this season. They’ve moved ahead of Toronto after their series win in Buffalo last week and leapfrogged Cleveland over the weekend. They’re now just 3.5 games behind the A’s for the second Wild Card spot. Is this success sustainable? None of the playoff odds models think it is; FiveThirtyEight is the most bullish, giving the M’s a 9% chance of making the playoffs; FanGraphs (2.4%) and Baseball Prospectus (1.8%) are much more skeptical. Still, if the results keep coming, the Mariners could find themselves in the odd position of being buyers before the trade deadline.
BaseballLookout Landing

Mariners take us to world’s worst karaoke night, lose 12-1

When things started opening back up, there was one thing I wanted to do more than anything: my regular Wednesday night karaoke at Kate’s Pub in Wallingford. Karaoke is tragically, deeply uncool, and I recognize that, but also, it’s super-fun with the right people, and even with a certain degree of sloppiness, a good time can be had all around. However, it’s a narrow path to tread; too much sloppiness leads to an unwatchable five minutes of slurred lyrics, stumbling dance moves, and mic feedback; and too much precision effort can make you feel like you’re watching auditions at the local high school for the spring musical. There is a sweet spot in between, but you wouldn’t know that from watching tonight’s Mariners game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 prospects to offer for Rockies shortstop Trevor Story

The Chicago White Sox are reportedly interested in Trevor Story, and here are three prospects they could offer for the Rockies shortstop. In the final year of his contract, it’s the worst-kept secret in baseball that the Colorado Rockies will be trading Trevor Story. But over the holiday weekend a surprising suitor surfaced, with USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reporting the Chicago White Sox have “serious interest” in the All-Star shortstop.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Mets Game Preview: (6/22/21) vs. Atlanta Braves (34-37)

After splitting their doubleheader on Monday, the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves play the third game of their series. Offense was at a premium on Monday as both teams combined for seven runs over the 14 innings they played. If the rain avoids Citi Field, the third game will be a 7:10 p.m. ET start.
MLBESPN

Ohtani 1st All-Star picked as pitcher and hitter

NEW YORK --  Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near century history of baseballs All-Star Game: selection as both a hitter and pitcher. The Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation was among the American League starting pitchers picked Sunday for the July 13 showcase at Denvers Coors Field. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, had already been elected by fans to start as the AL's designated hitter.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

GAME THREAD: Vanderbilt vs. Stanford at CWS

Christian Little is indeed starting as I wrote in the other thread. Big spot for him. Pregame listening for anyone interested, I joined Zach Williams and Bruno Reagan on WNSR. Game starts the same way as Saturday against Arizona: an error. Posted on 17 hrs, , User Since 93 months...
MLBmymotherlode.com

Musgrove expected to start as San Diego hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (40-42, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (50-36, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jon Lester (2-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-6, 2.73 ERA, .87 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Washington will meet on Monday.
MLBDaily Commercial

Gators in MLB: Rays' catcher Mike Zunino named to All-Star team

Tampa Bay catcher and former University of Florida standout Mike Zunino was elected Sunday as a reserve for the July 13 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Denver’s Coors Field. A first-time All-Star in his ninth Major League season, the 30-year-old Zunino was chosen by his peers, voted in as...
MLBABC30 Fresno

Washington Nationals to visit the San Diego Padres

Washington Nationals (41-42, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (50-37, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD Padres: Ryan Weathers (3-2, 3.66 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Nationals will take on the Padres Tuesday. The Padres are 30-16 on...
MLBwgnradio.com

White Sox’s Yasmani Grandal might be out vs. Twins

Tony La Russa’s postgame Zoom call with the media got off to a much later start than normal Monday night after the White Sox dropped the series opener with the Minnesota Twins 8-5 in Minneapolis. The timing had nothing to do with the fact the American League Central-leading White Sox...
NBAclipsnation.com

Clippers vs. Suns Game 6 preview and game thread: Just two more to go

Just like they’ve done all postseason, the Clippers have continued to defy expectations and surprise us. Do they have two more games like that left in them? Let’s find out. Game Information. When: Wednesday, June 30, 6 p.m. PT. Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA. How to watch/listen: ESPN. Opposing...

