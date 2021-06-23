6/22/21: SEA vs. COL open game thread
If the Mariners should get swept this series, please direct all blame to staff writer Jake Mailhot, whose series preview title today caused much consternation and chiding from Twitter Reply Guys to respect your opponent. Okay, and while it would be very on-brand for the Mariners to get swept by one of the worst teams in baseball, also, the Rockies are, as Jake pointed out, pretty bad. Please don't get swept by an objectively bad team, Mariners [glares in Detroit series].