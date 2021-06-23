6/22/21: SEA vs. COL open game thread

With nearly every other AL Wild Card contender struggling right now, the Mariners have picked a great time to put together their strongest stretch of play this season. They’ve moved ahead of Toronto after their series win in Buffalo last week and leapfrogged Cleveland over the weekend. They’re now just 3.5 games behind the A’s for the second Wild Card spot. Is this success sustainable? None of the playoff odds models think it is; FiveThirtyEight is the most bullish, giving the M’s a 9% chance of making the playoffs; FanGraphs (2.4%) and Baseball Prospectus (1.8%) are much more skeptical. Still, if the results keep coming, the Mariners could find themselves in the odd position of being buyers before the trade deadline.