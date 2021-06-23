Cancel
Pistons Secure No. 1 Pick at 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

The Pistons secured the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft on Tuesday night after winning the league's annual draft lottery.

Detroit last held the top pick in 1970, when the franchise selected Bob Lanier out of St. Bonaventure.

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is the presumptive No. 1 pick heading into the draft. Cunningham played one year for Cowboys where he showcased his ability to be a game-changer from the perimeter, his determination to lead his team to victory and impressive decision making in critical game-time situations.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Cunningham is set to only visit the Pistons ahead of the July 29 draft.

USC's Evan Mobley, who had a standout freshman campaign, is another favorite to be selected in the top five picks in this year's draft in part of his ability to be a top-tier rim protector, his length and his offensive skill set.

Three other players widely considered as top five picks in the draft include G League Ignite's Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga as well as Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs. At the conclusion of the G League's season, Green emerged as Ignite's best player and a much-improved scorer. Kuminga, one of the more NBA-ready athletes, caught the eyes of many in the NBA G League bubble. Suggs, despite a disappointing end to his college career, showed that he could impact the game as a scorer, playmaker and defender.

Here are the 2021 NBA draft lottery results:

1. Detroit Pistons

2. Houston Rockets

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

4. Toronto Raptors

5. Orlando Magic

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Golden State Warriors

8. Orlando Magic

9. Sacramento Kings

10. New Orleans Pelicans

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. San Antonio Spurs

13. Indiana Pacers

14. Golden State Warriors

