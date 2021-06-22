Cancel
Billie Eilish apologises for using racist slur in resurfaced video

By Jessica Lynch
thebrag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has spoken out amid the major backlash against her following a video that recently resurfaced that showed the singer using a racist slur. The drama started when a TikTok user by the name @lcxvy compiled some video clips of the singer who is heard saying the word “ch*nk”, an offensive slur referring to a person of Chinese descent.

Billie Eilish
