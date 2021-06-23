Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Suicide Squad Is Part of the DCEU, But Which Superman Did Bloodsport Shoot?

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn has confirmed that The Suicide Squad is a part of the DCEU, clearing up some fan confusion over the movie's place in DC Films' movie canon. Though the movie serves as a followup to the 2016 Suicide Squad directed by David Ayer, Gunn's new take will feature a self-contained narrative that brings back a handful of returning characters. It doesn't necessarily cancel out the events of Suicide Squad, but it doesn't really acknowledge them either.

movieweb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
James Gunn
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
J.j. Abrams
Person
David Ayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dceu#Dceu#Dc Films#Ign#Icu#The Flash#A Man Of Steel#Justice League#Hbo Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Young Rock’ Star is Ready to Takeover Drax from Dave Bautista

With Dave Bautista set to give up going shirtless for his Guardians of the Galaxy role, Drax the Destroyer, Young Rock‘s Brett Azar is ready to take his place as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Dave Bautista has been out promoting his hit Netflix movie, Zack Snyder’s Army...
WWEPWMania

New “The Suicide Squad Trailer” With John Cena

A new trailer has been released for the Suicide Squad movie, featuring John Cena as The Peacemaker. DC’s The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters on Friday, August 6. It will then be available on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release. This is the first live...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Gunn talks about the role of Idris Elba in The Suicide Squad and the secrecy with which he has taken his role

Director of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn, kept the role of Idris Elba as Bloodsport a secret For a long time. As reported by ComicBook.com, Gunn recently participated in a question and answer session on Twitter where asked if he filmed alternate scenes, especially character deaths, to prevent details from being leaked of history. Gunn said they did not film any such scenes, although they did their best to keeping the role of Idris Elba a secret from everyone, including equipment.
MoviesIGN

Who Is Idris Elba's Suicide Squad 2 Character Robert DuBois? DC's Bloodsport Explained

After months of speculation, we finally learned at DC Fandome last year which DC villain Idris Elba is playing in The Suicide Squad. And it's... probably not the character you were expecting. No, he's not Deadshot, Deathstroke or Bronze Tiger. Instead, Elba is playing an obscure but still significant Superman villain named Bloodsport. Indeed, in the latest trailer for The Suicide Squad, Superman even gets a shout-out -- Bloodsport put him in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet, we learn!
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Cool Way The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Changed Idris Elba’s Bloodsport From The Comics

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will bring a number of things to the DC Extended Universe, including a plethora of new characters. New faces like John Cena’s Peacemaker and David Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man are sure to spice things up for Task Force X. In the midst of so many eclectic characters, there’s also Bloodsport, played by the one and only Idris Elba. The character’s comic book history and movie backstory make him one of the deadliest members in the squad. But in making him dangerous and imposing, James Gunn found a cool way to change him up from his comic book counterpart.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Final Trailer Officially Released

With the release of The Suicide Squad fast approaching, DC fans have been eager to see more footage from the upcoming blockbuster, particularly in the form of a new trailer. On Tuesday, they got their answer (albeit in a slightly unconventional way), with Warner Bros. debuting the final trailer for the film exclusively through YouTube advertisements, leading fans to have to discover the new footage on their own. It was unclear if and when the trailer would be officially uploaded for fans to search for and revisit, but luckily, it looks like DC has you covered. Jai Courtney took to social media to share an official look at the new trailer, which you can check out above.
Moviestraileraddict.com

The Suicide Squad

starring Margot Robbie, Taika Waititi, Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba and Alice Braga. Welcome to hell -- a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out -- even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave ... and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them -- all of them.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie Didn't Like Harley Quinn's 'Rotten' Tattoo

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Say what you will about David Ayer's "divisive" Suicide Squad film but at least it was responsible for giving us Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and I think we can all agree that the Australian actress has always been the perfect casting choice to play the iconic Batman character in the DC Extended Universe. It's pretty evident too that Robbie is having the time of her life portraying the role but even she has to admit that some things about the "original" Suicide Squad film didn't click.
MoviesMovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Turns 75 Just Ahead of His Return to Theaters in The Suicide Squad

Sylvester Stallone is celebrating his 75th birthday exactly one month before the veteran actor's return to the big screen. The last time we saw Stallone in theaters was for the release of the bloody action sequel Rambo: Last Blood in 2019. Movie theaters have been opening back up worldwide after shutting down last year due to the pandemic, and on Aug. 6, Stallone will make his theatrical return in the role of King Shark for James Gunn's R-rated superhero movie The Suicide Squad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy