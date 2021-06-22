Cancel
Montana State

Montana State athletics department sees value in Big Sky's new ESPN partnership

By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Sky Conference announced a new media rights deal with ESPN+ earlier this month, a move that has received glowing reviews across the Montana State campus already. Per the terms of the agreement, the subscription service will broadcast more than 600 men’s and women’s sporting events each year. Further, ESPNU will televise two football games each season, along with one regular season men’s basketball game and the championship games for men’s and women’s basketball.

