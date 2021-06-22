Brass Knuckle Protection debuts new safety gloves

If you spend a lot of time gardening – be it professionally or recreationally – then you’ll want to invest in a decent pair of gloves to protect your paws. Some hardened gardeners may forgo gloves, relying on leathery skin for protection, but you do run the risk of infection through abrasions and cuts if you go messing around in soil.You should also consider wearing gloves when wielding garden implements for any length of time to prevent blisters, and most garden gloves will give you that extra bit of purchase for sure-handed work.We’ve gone hands-on with some of the best...