Brass Knuckle Protection debuts new safety gloves
CLEVELAND — Brass Knuckle SmartShell safety gloves are engineered to provide protection on multiple fronts. The winning formula for SmartShell BKCR4499 gloves starts with a machine knit, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) with ANSI cut level A5 protection on the palms. Its strength-to-weight ratio is 8 to 15 times higher than steel. Next, thermoplastic rubber (TPR) padding is sonically welded to the back of the glove for protection from contusions, smash injuries, object strikes, pinch-point injuries to the tips of each finger, and other impact hazards. The black nitrile palm coating offers excellent wet grip and the bright lime green shell color meets the requirements of American National Standard (ANSI/ISEA 107-2010) for high-visibility safety apparel.www.lawnandlandscape.com