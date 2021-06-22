2025 Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market is Emerging with 23.2% of CAGR Led by Egnyte, Google, Microsoft Corporation, SugarSync, Syncplicity

Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) solution allows individuals and organizations to share and synchronize various kinds of files across and out of the organization and allowing access to individuals, organizations and customers. North America, being a technologically advanced region along with high number of small and large enterprises is driving the enterprise file sharing and synchronization market. Europe is the second largest adopter of EFSS solutions, while APAC region with growing numbers of various organizations and increasing technological trends lags behind the above two regions. Dropbox, Microsoft, Google and Box and Citrix are among the major players operating in enterprise file sharing and synchronization market.