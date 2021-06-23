Cancel
Selena Gomez investigates neighbor's mysterious death alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in teaser for Hulu's Only Murders In The Building

By Rachel Mcgrath For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Selena Gomez teams up with Steve Martin and Martin Short for the Hulu streaming series Only Murders In The Building.

And on Tuesday, a new teaser for the show dropped on YouTube.

The clip opens with the three stars in an elevator together as the voice over provided by Martin asks: 'How well do you know your neighbors?

'You see many of them everyday, but have you ever wondered what goes on behind their doors?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqeBS_0acXZODV00
 A new teaser for Hulu's comedy series Only Murders In The Building dropped Tuesday and the clip opens stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in an elevator together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0Hfl_0acXZODV00
'You see many of them everyday, but have you ever wondered what goes on behind their doors?'

Then Selena is seen jumping up from a sofa as a gunshot rings out and echoes through the building.

A police detective is then seen asking Selena, Steve and Martin just how well they knew the deceased.

'Just in passing,' Martin says.

'Not his passing,' Steve adds.

'Yes, when we passed by him,' Martin concurs.

'Before he passed,' Steve clarifies.

And that sets the scene for the comedic action and the verbal banter that appears to be a hallmark of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgx55_0acXZODV00
Then Selena is seen jumping up from a sofa as a gunshot rings out and echoes through the building
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEEqD_0acXZODV00
A police detective is then seen asking Selena, Steve and Martin just how well they knew the deceased 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKUBP_0acXZODV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueBxI_0acXZODV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMywI_0acXZODV00
'Yes, when we passed by him,' Martin concurs. 'Before he passed,' Steve clarifies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a73wU_0acXZODV00
The trio decide to form an amateur sleuthing group to explore the secrets of their apartment building and find out what really happened to their neighbor

The trio decide to form an amateur sleuthing group to explore the secrets of their apartment building and find out what really happened to their neighbor.

Along the way, they consult maps, uncover secret doors and passages and find treasure.

Also glimpsed in the video are supporting cast Nathan Lane and Amy Ryan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30afSY_0acXZODV00
 Along the way, they consult maps and uncover secret doors and passages
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjAas_0acXZODV00
Their sleuthing even leads to the discovery of hidden treasure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4mio_0acXZODV00
Also glimpsed in the video are supporting cast Nathan Lane (pictured) and Amy Ryan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUA8o_0acXZODV00
The teaser ends with Short saying: 'We began with the question, 'How well do you know your neighbors.' Turns out the ones you knew best might be the ones you know the least'

The teaser ends with Short saying: 'We began with the question, 'How well do you know your neighbors.' Turns out the ones you knew best might be the ones you know the least.'

Steve Martin, who came up with the idea for the series, co-wrote it with John Hoffman.

Only Murders In The Building premieres on Hulu on August 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7Yef_0acXZODV00
Steve Martin, who came up with the idea for the series, co-wrote it with John Hoffman. Only Murders In The Building premieres on Hulu on August 31
