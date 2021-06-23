Environmental Technology Market Size Anticipated to Reach $690.3 Billion by 2026

According to our new market research study on "Equine Supplement Products Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Supplements, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography," the market is expected to reach US$ 1,15,932.42 Thousand in 2028 from US$ 89,436.31 Thousand in 2021. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021-2028. Key factors that are driving growth of the market are benefits offered by equine supplement products and increase in prevalence of diseases in equines. However, adverse effects exhibited by improper consumption of equine supplements are likely to hinder the market growth.