Despite images of ultra-bendy yogis that you see splashed across social media and on marketing materials, you don’t need to be a contortionist to have a robust yoga practice. In fact, science has shown that flexibility might have as much to do with genetics as it does about the health of your tissues, muscles, and joints. Still, if you are looking to increase your mobility, work toward more advanced postures, and feel better in your body overall, try yoga for flexibility.