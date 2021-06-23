Articulated Robot Market Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Growth, Demand, Latest Trends and Forecast till 2028

Building information modeling (BIM) refers to a parameter based 3D model which can be used to generate design and plan out the entire lifecycle of a construction project. Numerous aspects associated with a construction project including architecture, planning, schedule and cost estimation, among others can be completely covered under a single 3D model with the use of BIM software. Thereby, a model created using a BIM software essentially works as a shared resource for information between various stakeholders in the construction activities. The BIM software has been widely adopted in order to avoid general issues during construction activities and reduce resource wastage. Numerous issues such as miscommunication, lack of coordination and delayed turnover between parties can be effectively addresses with the introduction of BIM software.