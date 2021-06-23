Study highlights the impact of structural racism and residential segregation on lung cancer outcomes

Skin cancer is the most common kind of cancer in the United States. In fact, it is estimated that one out of seven people in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer each year. What Causes Skin Cancer? Certain risk factors put you at higher risk for developing skin cancer. Skin cancer risk factors may include excessive exposure to sun and tanning beds, a history of sunburn, fair skin, family history and certain medical conditions. Melanoma, a type of skin cancer, is a less common, but more serious type of skin cancer.