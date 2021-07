CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library held a discussion Tuesday evening to talk about the Pen Park graves, and who is likely buried there. The three-person panel discussed the graves, which are located along the Meadowcreek Golf Course. They say the history of those markers likely goes back to the 1700s and 1800s when the Gilmer, Craven, or Hotopps owned the land.