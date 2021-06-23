Cancel
Shoppers Think This Blow Dry Brush Is Better Than Its More Famous Counterpart - and It's Also Cheaper

By Stephanie Perry
In Style
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Blow dry brushes, the all-in-one hot tools that deliver salon-worthy results, have been buzzy for the past few years, but they're a particularly hot topic this week thanks to Amazon Prime Day. Yesterday and today have brought deep discounts on the internet's favorite one-step dryer, but according to Amazon shoppers, you might have been sleeping on the real steal. The Hot Tools One-Step Dryer has been dubbed the "best hair dryer" shoppers have ever used, and it's got an even steeper Prime Day discount than its name-brand counterpart.

