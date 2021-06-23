Shoppers Think This Blow Dry Brush Is Better Than Its More Famous Counterpart - and It's Also Cheaper

There’s something about the sunshine that has us obsessing over skincare and makeup products again (not that we’re ever not, but y’know, it’s like a whole new level). Maybe it’s because we’ve watched way too many TikTok glass skin videos or the fact sunnier days seem to command a different approach to our skincare. Suddenly all those little skin bumps, dry patches and pesky spots are lit up under what feels like the sunshine magnifying glass, with nowhere to hide. And trying our best to conceal imperfections with makeup only seems to make things look worse, not to mention all the sliding and sweating we’re dealing with in this heat (gosh, we are really missing the office air con RN).