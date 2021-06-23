Cancel
Ada County, ID

Dust Storm Warning issued for Ada, Elmore, Owyhee by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 19:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ada; Elmore; Owyhee The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southeastern Ada County in southwestern Idaho Southern Elmore County in southwestern Idaho Central Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 734 PM MDT, a dust storm was near Grand View, or 19 miles west of Mountain Home, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Interstate 84 will be impacted! This dust storm will be near C J Strike Reservoir, Cinder Cone Butte, Boise Stage Stop and Gedney Butte around 740 PM MDT. Mountain Home Air Force Base, Bruneau, Blackstone Reservoir and Monument Butte around 750 PM MDT. Mountain Home, Bruneau Sand Dunes, Hot Spring and Bruneau Canyon Viewpoint around 800 PM MDT. Tollgate, Danskin Peak, Pot Hole Butte and Winter Camp Butte around 810 PM MDT. Hot Springs Creek Reservoir, Bennett Mountain, Hammett and Crows Nest Butte around 820 PM MDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

alerts.weather.gov
