Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Target Area: Clark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY At 836 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kahoka, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kahoka, Clark City, Clark County Fairgrounds, Ashton and Medill. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH