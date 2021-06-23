Cancel
Atlantic City, NJ

Boxing Set to Return to Atlantic City

By David Weinberg
Atlantic City's lengthy boxing drought is about to end. Philadelphia-based promoter Manny Rivera and his Hard Hitting Promotions company will be staging a 12-card series at Showboat starting July 31. It will be the first professional boxing show held on the boardwalk since March 7, 2020, when Rivera held a...

ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

