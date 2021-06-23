Boxing Set to Return to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic City is thinking big again. The city is continuing to open its doors to the kind of non-gaming attractions and entertainment that diversified its economy beyond the casino walls. Atlantic City boxing is back…in a big way! Hard Hitting Promotions, Philadelphia's premier boxing promotion, and Showboat Hotel, the Boardwalk's largest non-gaming hotel, have entered into a 12 Fight boxing series agreement dubbed, Boardwalk Boxing. The Series will feature a unique mix of the sport's most promising up-and-coming talent along with the same kind of marquee fights that filled Boardwalk Hall in the late 1980's and 1990's. Those were the days when fighters such as Arturo Gatti, Roberto Duran, and Mike Tyson made Atlantic City the destination for boxing. Glitz and glamour are promised to be delivered as Atlantic City's own, Anthony Young, gets back into the ring along with Puerto Rico's top prospect, Christian Tapia. The Series kicks off July 31.