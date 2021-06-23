As Pandemic Winds Down, Murphy Signs $235M Relief for NJ Small Businesses

While personal interactions were still limited and virtual meetings the norm, Region XII Council of Governments and the Small Business Development Center partnered in the production of a series of webinars. These nine presentations were distributed individually throughout early 2021 and offered subject matter to aid small businesses with planning for the future beyond COVID and recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. They are now making the entire webinar series available online and it can be accessed by following the link included below. The project was made possible through CARES Act funding provided to Region XII from the Economic Development Administration.