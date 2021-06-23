Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Branch, NJ

As Pandemic Winds Down, Murphy Signs $235M Relief for NJ Small Businesses

By David Matthau
Posted by 
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the Garden State economy continues to recover from the ravages of the pandemic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a multi-bill, multi-million dollar small business relief package. Standing outside of Windmill Hot Dogs in Long Branch Murphy said the five-bill (A5704, A5705, A5706, A5707, and A5709) $235 million package will provide $120 million small businesses with no more than five employees, $10 million to child care providers, $20 million for restaurants and $50 million for nonprofits.

wpgtalkradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Long Branch, NJ
Government
City
Long Branch, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Health
Long Branch, NJ
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Vin Gopal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windmill Hot Dogs#Long Branch Murphy#A5707#A5709#D Monmouth#Eda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Small BusinessThe Daily News Online

SBA extends COVID relief deadline for small businesses

Local government organizations, non-profits and others who assist certain businesses with applying to a federal program to help them recover from COVID-19 have until July 23 to submit proposals to the Small Business Administration (SBA). The SBA will accept applications for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program for about a...
LawPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

New Law Protects NJ Homeowner Associations from COVID Lawsuits

New Jersey has a new law that’s designed to allow real estate homeowner associations to open their pools, clubhouses, and other amenities without fear of getting sued if someone claims they got COVID-19 on the premises. After many homeowners associations closed their common areas at the start of the pandemic...
Atlantic City, NJdownbeach.com

Atlantic Cape awarded $3 million to establish wind industry training program

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority and the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education Monday announced that Atlantic Cape Community College has won the New Jersey Offshore Wind Safety Training Challenge, and will receive $3 million to establish an industry-recognized offshore wind safety training program and facility to prepare New Jersey workers for jobs in the state’s growing offshore wind industry.
Arkansas Statearkansasedc.com

Arkansas Ranks 2nd for Most Pandemic-Proof Small Businesses

During the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have been hit hard, having to adapt to an unprecedented situation that changed the basic operations of many industries. Small businesses, in particular, have been buffeted by the pandemic, and they have been forced to navigate unfamiliar waters. With less foot traffic, many small businesses...
Harnett County, NCThe Sanford Herald

Relief fund helps save pandemic-stricken business

Like most companies, Vauxhall Enterprise LLC was hit hard by the pandemic. The small, family owned trucking operation based in Harnett County had been growing by hauling retail products and other freight from one destination to another, all across the country. And then, almost overnight, it all stopped. With people...
Small Business1380kcim.com

Webinar Series To Assist Small Businesses With Pandemic Recovery Now Available Online

While personal interactions were still limited and virtual meetings the norm, Region XII Council of Governments and the Small Business Development Center partnered in the production of a series of webinars. These nine presentations were distributed individually throughout early 2021 and offered subject matter to aid small businesses with planning for the future beyond COVID and recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. They are now making the entire webinar series available online and it can be accessed by following the link included below. The project was made possible through CARES Act funding provided to Region XII from the Economic Development Administration.
Personal FinancePosted by
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Already Revamps Plan to Dole-out $14B in Business Tax Breaks

TRENTON – Sweeping changes have already been approved for the seven-year, $14 billion tax incentive programs enacted in January. At least one is directly related to the pandemic, making it a bit easier for businesses to receive credits even if their employees are working from home. But nearly every new incentive program was tweaked in some way in the 213-page bill, which Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Friday.
Collegesnjbmagazine.com

Atlantic Cape Community College Wins NJ Offshore Wind Safety Training Challenge

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) announced that Atlantic Cape Community College (Atlantic Cape) has won the New Jersey Offshore Wind Safety Training Challenge. Atlantic Cape will receive $3 million to establish an industry-recognized Global Wind Organization (GWO) safety training program and facility to prepare New Jersey workers for jobs in the state’s growing offshore wind industry.
Grant County, NMTHE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Business leaders seek options as Enterprise winds down operations

Grant County’s only rental car service will no longer be available after this week. According to an email to the Daily Press, Enterprise Rent-A-Car has decided to close its Silver City location this month. “After much discussion and hope that demand would return, we made the difficult decision to permanently...
Small BusinessInc.com

4 Post-Pandemic Lessons From LGBTQ+ Small Business Owners

What does your favorite small business mean to you? At their best, small businesses have the power to create jobs, foster community, and change the lives of everyone they touch. I was reminded of this fact when I came across the Lesbian Bar Project, a national fundraising effort with a...
Colorado Springs, COcsbj.com

Lawmakers focus strongly on small business relief

Colorado legislators ended the 2021 session having passed a near-record 502 bills, many of them directed toward repairing the COVID-19 pandemic’s damage to small businesses. “This session was pretty great, with a lot of small business wins,” said Lindsey Vigoda, Colorado director of The Small Business Majority, an organization that advocates for and seeks to empower small businesses.
news3lv.com

Post-pandemic warning for small businesses

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Small businesses across Southern Nevada, which struggled to survive the COVID-19 lockdowns, are now being warned about fraudsters as they work to get back on their feet. “Fraudsters are becoming more and more resourceful, unfortunately,” said Joe Trimble, the regional small business manager for Wells Fargo...
Small Businesskcbx.org

Central Coast small businesses struggle to find workers as pandemic eases

With businesses operating at full capacity, companies throughout the Central Coast are rehiring. But now, businesses are reporting a new struggle — finding workers. During the pandemic, job seekers had a tough time finding places that were hiring, said Gabrielle Fletes with Volt Workforce Solutions, a job matching agency in the Central Coast. Fletes said that is not the case now.
Brooklyn, NYlongisland.com

Legislation Waiving Taxes on Small Business Recovery Grants Signed into Law

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation he proposed, which was introduced and sponsored by State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblymember Erik Dilan (D-Brooklyn), S.7230/A8033, which exempts funds awarded through the State's $800 million COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program from State income taxes. The Small Business...
Indiana Statehoosieragtoday.com

Braun Talks to Indiana Farmers About Growing Climate Solutions Act

Indiana Senator Mike Braun was in Shelbyville Monday to meet with his Agriculture Advisory Council made up of Indiana farmers. While there, he discussed the Growing Climate Solutions Act that passed through the Senate by a 92-8 vote last week. Braun says the legislation would help farmers get paid for sustainable practices.

Comments / 2

Community Policy