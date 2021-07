WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- One man went to the hospital following a Sunday evening shooting in West Point; leaving investigators trying to figure out exactly what happened. It was a little after 6:30 p.m. on June 20, 2021, when West Point police officers answered a call for help at Timberlane Apartments. Some families were outside while their children played. Fortunately, no one died, but one person was injured.