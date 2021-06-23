Girl with the band: New book chronicles Aubrey native's life in (and out) of the spotlight

Writer and professor Kevin Mooney gave a presentation about Texas music and left with an offer to capture Aubrey native Louise Tobin’s history as a celebrated jazz singer.

Mooney teaches music history at Texas State University, covering classical music with undergraduate students

“Deborah Porter approached me at a presentation about Texas music and told me, ‘We’re looking for someone to record Louise Tobin’s oral history,’” Mooney said.

Porter, a professor, told Mooney that Texas A&M University-Commerce was looking for an oral history after Tobin and her late husband, Peanuts Hucko, gave the university their personal jazz collection. Mooney went on to pen Texas Jazz Singer: Louise Tobin in the Golden Age of Swing and Beyond, published in May by Texas A&M University Press.

“We arranged an interview and arranged for it to be video-recorded,” Mooney said. “Harry James Jr., her son, met me at the door with a huge smile. Three and a half hours later, I left with my head spinning. Hearing her talk about that era was fantastic. Who else is around? Who else is left who remembers this moment between the swing and big band jazz eras? People still ask me that: ‘Who is still around?’ She’s among the very last of this era.”

Mooney said Tobin’s son confided that most people want to hear stories about the men his mother was associated with during her career — Benny Goodman; Louis Armstrong; her first husband, bandleader Harry James (who first signed Frank Sinatra to a record deal after Tobin insisted James meet him). People think about Tobin as a girl who sang with musicians Bobby Hackett, Will Bradley and Jack Jenney.

“But the thing is, she has a career. She has a story to tell,” Mooney said. “I made a strong effort to get her voice in the story.”

Tobin, who moved to Denton from Aubrey after her father died, is still reminiscing at age 102 and still lives in the Dallas area. Mooney said Tobin is a woman and an artist who bridged two giant worlds: swing, an American pop music genre crafted and propelled by driven, talented and sometimes mercurial bandleaders, and big band jazz. She sang in bands with Glenn Miller before he launched his career as an indelible bandleader.

In Denton, Tobin performed with the Aces of Collegeland, the project of ‘Fessor Floyd Graham, which laid the foundations for the internationally renowned University of North Texas One O’clock Lab Band. Even then, Tobin and her peers charmed the Campus Chat newspaper.

Tobin's career long on substance, rich in collaboration

Tobin’s career launched when she was just 14. Like Judy Garland, Tobin had an easy, velvety voice that lived happily between mezzo-soprano and contralto ranges. She avoided vocal affectation, instead perfecting a conversational style of singing. She didn’t deal in operatic fireworks. Rather, her technique allowed her to sort of talk to an audience as a soloist and a member of the band, finding emotion and stories in the shades and colors of a song.

Mooney said he sat with Tobin, enthralled by her memories, and discovered that Tobin was more than a talented singer. She had a talent scout’s ear and a way of making connections with the people she met as she and James built their careers.

“Louise would tell these stories, and I would go research it with what I consider scholarly research,” Mooney said. “She had an amazing memory. I would really work to find images from the memories she shared. I’d share them with her and it would spark more stories.”

Tobin’s star rose after she won a singing contest at 14. The prize was an interstate tour.

“I had pictures of all these theaters — the Palace in Dallas, the Metropolitan in Houston. It would spark another story,” Mooney said. “She’d get ‘mush notes’ from adoring ushers. The manager of these theaters would tell her, ‘Louise, you don’t want to get involved with these guys.’ She was really young, just 15.”

Mooney said he noticed how Tobin would telegraph the times in her life when others were managing her, and the time when she took more agency over her life.

“Louise talks some in passive voice,” he said. “She’d tell me, ‘These were the songs chosen for me.’ Things like that. The first instance she said, ‘I did this,’ was when she met Harry James and fell in love.”

Mooney said Tobin was heartbroken when James left her with their two children, but she persevered thanks to her work ethic, her talent and her charm — which Mooney said is a true-blue charisma and star quality that earned the affections of audiences.

“Louise was so many things,” he said. “She was an orchestra wife. She was a jazz singer. She was a mother, and she was also a business partner, but more with [second husband] Peanuts. She wanted a business partnership with Harry. But he didn’t see her as that.”

Tobin and James went to Chicago with drummer and bandleader Ben Pollack, and Mooney said it was there that James stranded her — but not before Tobin introduced James to Frank Sinatra, whom she heard on the radio. James signed Sinatra to a one-year contract, and Tobin fought her way into the jazz scene by lobbying for a spot on Mike Todd’s Bring on the Dames.

She didn’t reach superstardom, but she reared her sons and accepted an invitation to sing at the Newport Jazz Festival in 1962. That gig saw her win over critics, who compared her to Ella Fitzgerald, and meet Peanuts Hucko. She toured the world in the 1980s and worked with Hucko, who died in 2003.

Tobin’s career had its ups and downs, Mooney said, and she built an artistic reputation as a girl who started out billed as a blues singer — most women singing jazz during the 1930s were billed that way — who grew into a soloist who could handle herself in the era of big band.

“What I appreciate are those musicians who did not have careers that put their names on the tips of the tongues of the people, but they continued to have careers throughout their performing life,” Mooney said. “There are so many stories like Louise’s who need to be told, like the big names. I was just pleased to meet her and tell her story. She’s very, very deserving.”