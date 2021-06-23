Cancel
Business

Is now a good time to buy I-bonds?

By Karin Price Mueller
NJ.com
NJ.com
 14 days ago
Q. Is now a good time to buy I-bonds? How do they work and who might it be right for?. A. Series I savings bonds earn interest based on combining a fixed rate and an inflation rate. And with more talk of rising inflation, I-bonds deserve a closer look. There...

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

