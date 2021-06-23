Is now a good time to buy I-bonds?

TEXAS, USA — Just when we would like to be carefree again, the pandemic is weighing on our thoughts. Recently, 15% of people surveyed said they’re likely to purchase life insurance due to the impact of COVID-19. Maybe this will be the reminder many people need. Stats say almost half of us have put off getting coverage that we know we need. One survey showed that more than half of us think a life policy is going to cost three times as much as it really does. And women are far less likely to have coverage than men.