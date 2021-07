I grew up on the outskirts of Denver, on the edge of my grandparents’ farm. My childhood home was just south of the city limits, surrounded by fields of alfalfa and dusty dirt roads lined with cottonwoods. My siblings and I had the run of the place. We would take off for the day to explore our property, ride bareback on horses across the endless expanse, and float in rubber tubes down the Highline Canal as it meandered on its way to water the Plains.