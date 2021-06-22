Cancel
Dayton, OH

Man taken into custody after standoff on Nassau St. in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 15 days ago
DAYTON — A man has been taken into custody after police and a SWAT team were called to a home in Dayton.

Major Christopher Malson with the Dayton Police Department told News Center 7 that crews were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint on Nassau St. around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival and speaking with victim, they were able to locate the suspect inside of the home.

Malson said the suspect was known to be armed with weapons and refused to come out of the home, which prompted a SWAT callout.

Authorities were able to negotiate with the suspect on the phone to get him to come out of the home.

The suspect was then was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation before going to jail.

Malson said the suspect suffered minor injuries from the incident.

We will continue updating this story.

